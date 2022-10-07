Carly Rae Jepsen Taps Rufus Wainwright for Disco-Inspired Single ‘The Loneliest Time’

Carly Rae Jepsen has dropped another new song from her forthcoming album The Loneliest Time, this time sharing the title track. Disco-tinged, anthemic number “The Loneliest Time” features Rufus Wainwright on guest vocals as the pair showcases a dynamic duet.

“The Loneliest Time” was produced by Kyle Shearer and co-written by Jepsen, Shearer and Nate Cyphert. It follows the release of three prior singles from her new LP, out Oct. 21 via 604/Schoolboy/Interscope Records: “Talking to Yourself,” “Beach House,” and “Western Wind.”

The Loneliest Time marks Jepsen’s first full-length studio LP since 2019’s Dedicated, which received an album-length B-side expansion in 2020.

“I’m quite fascinated by loneliness,” Jepsen tweeted alongside the album’s announcement. “It can be really beautiful when you turn it over and look at it. Just like love, it can cause some extreme human reactions.”

The “Call Me Maybe” singer is currently out on her So Nice Tour, which supports The Loneliest Time and marks her first stretch of tour dates in three years.