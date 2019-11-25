 Carly Rae Jepsen Performs Three 'Dedicated' Songs at NPR's Tiny Desk - Rolling Stone
Carly Rae Jepsen Performs Three ‘Dedicated’ Songs at NPR’s Tiny Desk

Singer and her backing band deliver beaming renditions of “Now That I Found You,” “Want You in My Room,” “The Sound”

Carly Rae Jepsen is the latest artist to appear on NPR’s Tiny Desk Concert series, which has arguably become the most sought-after gig in the music business right after headlining Madison Square Garden. Jepsen and her five-piece backing band performed three songs from the artist’s latest album, Dedicated, and were all smiles throughout the set.

“This is the most direct song, to the nose, to the point,” Jepsen said cheekily when introducing “Want You in My Room.” “It is a very ‘come hither’ song…you’ll see what I mean,” she added.

The Canadian singer and performer also led a jazzy rendition of her Queer Eye theme song “Now That I Found You,” as well as the Dedicated album cut “The Sound.”

After rising to fame through the viral hit “Call Me Maybe” in 2011, Jepsen garnered critical acclaim and a cult fanbase with her 2015 album Emotion. Her follow-up LP, Dedicated, was released in May of this year, and described by Jepsen as an “understated disco” record. (Its working title was Music to Clean Your House to.) Earlier this year, she revealed to Rolling Stone that she had written more than 200 songs for the LP.

 

