Watch Carly Rae Jepsen Coddle Super-Cute Cat in ‘Now That I Found You’ Video

Carly Rae Jepsen finds true, everlasting love with a cat in the new video for “Now That I Found You.” In the Carlos Lopez Estrada and Nelson de Castro-directed clip, Jepsen happens upon an adorable Scottish fold (played by the Instagram-famous feline, Shrampton) in a rainstorm, rescues him and brings him home. As the ecstatic, lovestruck “Now That I Found You” plays, Jepsen dutifully dotes on the cat, painting portraits, taking photos and treating him to candle-lit dinners.

The clip grows increasingly dreamlike as the cat begins to multiply, but things get really weird when Jepsen rips a hookah filled with catnip and embarks on a feline-fueled trip. When she finally wakes up, Jepsen discovers that her cherished cat is gone, but when she returns to the spot where she found him, she finds him in the arms of a very handsome man.

Jepsen released “Now That I Found You” last month alongside another new single, “No Drug Like Me.” Both tracks, along with her 2018 song, “Party for One,” are expected to appear on her forthcoming fourth album, though a release date and title have yet to be announced.