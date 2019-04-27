See Carly Rae Jepsen Perform a Funky Rendition of ‘Now That I Found You’ in the BBC Live Lounge

BBC Radio 1’s Live Lounge has become a staple for pop artists to rework their biggest hits — and some classic covers —into stripped-down, if not entirely acoustic, renditions. Carly Rae Jepsen appeared on the program on Thursday to take her new single, “Now That I Found You,” and transform its computerized production into a performance with a live band.

The song, which will appear on Jepsen’s upcoming album Dedicated and serves as the theme song for the latest season of Netflix’s Queer Eye, became a low-key funk jam in the lounge setting. Mixed in with Jepsen’s vocals and those of her backing singers were a pristine guitar hook and a thumping set of piano chords. It’s a refreshing alternative to the clean-cut production of the studio “Now That I’ve Found You.”

Later on the show, Jepsen performed her own version of Khalid’s “Talk” with a groovy synthesizer and classic drum machine.

Jepsen recently released another Dedication single, “Julien,” about pining for a lost love. Dedication is out on May 17th.