Hear Carly Rae Jepsen Detail Intoxicating Romance With Two New Songs

Carly Rae Jepsen is previewing her fourth album with a pair of romantic new songs that the singer unveiled Wednesday. “Now That I Found You” and “No Drug Like Me” will both appear on her as-yet-untitled follow-up to 2015’s acclaimed Emotion.

On the Captain Cuts-produced “Now That I Found You,” Jepsen is in peak pop form, serving up a dance floor banger about the joy and rush of falling in love with your ideal partner. The more wistful “No Drug Like Me” is about the steps that precede that moment, specifically a promise made to one’s self that they’ll be vulnerable and give their all when the right person comes along. Jepsen teamed with John Hill and Jordan Palmer for the latter track.

Jepsen began rolling out her fourth album with her fall single “Party of One.” Though her last full-length was released nearly four years ago, the singer-songwriter has kept musically active; she released the EP Emotion Side B in 2016 and then debuted the single “Cut to the Feeling” a year later. Last summer, she performed at Lollapalooza.