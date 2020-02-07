Carly Rae Jepsen Returns With Sassy Brush-Off Song ‘Let’s Be Friends’

Just in time for Valentine’s Day, Carly Rae Jepsen has kicked off 2020 with break-up post-mortem “Let’s Be Friends.” She released her fourth album, Dedicated, in May.

“Let’s be friends/Then never speak again,” she sassily declares with her brush-off lyrics over a strutting guitar melody. “It’s cool, we can just pretend we’re friends and never speak again/See you soon, hope we can remain good friends.”

In an interview with Clash Music, Jepsen revealed that she would be interested in releasing a Dedicated Side B, similar to Emotion Side B, which followed her acclaimed 2015 album Emotion. “It would be a waste not to share more. There’s some songs I love equally as much [that I’m keeping] in my back pocket here. I’m looking for the right time and want to make sure I have them polished but yeah, I really hope to share some more.”

In an interview with Rolling Stone last year, she revealed that she had written around 200 songs for Dedicated, which featured singles “Now That I Found You” and “Too Much.” “I rarely write a song and am like, ‘It’s done!,’ ” she admits. “It’s sort of my passion and obsession in a way: late at night being like, ‘I found the lyric!’ I envy writers that are like, ‘I just wrote this and put it on the album.’ I’m like, ‘How do you sleep at night?!’ ”