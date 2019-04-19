×
Rolling Stone
Send Us a Tip
Subscribe Subscribe Issue 1326: Game of Thrones
Read Next 29 Things Trump Couldn't Recall While Answering Mueller's Questions Send Us a Tip Subscribe
Home Music Music News

Carly Rae Jepsen Pines For Haunting Love in New Song ‘Julien’

“‘Julien’ is the song that taught me the heart and direction of this album,” Jepsen says of new Dedicated single

By

Reporter

Althea Legaspi's Most Recent Stories

View All

Carly Rae Jepsen pines for a lover that haunts her on her new single, “Julien.” The song is slated to appear on Dedicated, which will be released on May 17th via School Boy/Interscope.

As a glitchy groove unfolds, Jepsen relays a day waking up in a funk about a lover who elicits her to whisper his name and is “the last breath that I breathe.” The obsession can’t be quelled by distraction, either. “I tried another/to keep me satisfied,” she confesses. “But all your colors are still dancing in my mind.”

“‘Julien’ is the song that taught me the heart and direction of this album,” Jepsen tweeted. “Couldn’t keep him for myself any longer.”

Dedicated is Jepsen’s fourth studio album and follows 2015’s memorable Emotion. Her forthcoming 15-song LP includes the previously released “Party for One,” “No Drug Like Me” and “Now That I Found You.” The singer will embark on a tour this summer, beginning on June 27th at House of Blues in Anaheim, California.

Related

Carly Rae JepsenCarly Rae Jepsen in concert, San Francisco, USA - 09 Aug 2018
Carly Rae Jepsen Details New Album 'Dedicated,' Plots North American Tour
Watch Carly Rae Jepsen Coddle Super-Cute Cat in 'Now That I Found You' Video

Dedicated Track List
1. “Julien”
2. “No Drug Like Me”
3. “Now That I Found You”
4. “Want You in My Room”
5. “Everything He Needs”
6. “Happy Not Knowing”
7. “I’ll Be Your Girl”
8. “Too Much”
9. “The Sound”
10. “Automatically in Love”
11. “Feels Right” featuring Electric Guest
12. “Right Words Wrong Time”
13. “Real Love”
14. “For Sure”
15. “Party for One”

Newswire

Powered by
Rolling Stone
Subscribe Now Issue 1326: Game of Thrones
PMC

© 2019 Penske Media Corporation

ad