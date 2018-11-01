Watch Carly Rae Jepsen Host ‘Party for One’ in Celebratory New Video

Carly Rae Jepsen has returned with “Party of One,” the lead single off her forthcoming 2019 album. It’s her first release since last year’s one-off release “Cut to the Feeling.”

On the upbeat, bubbly new track, Jepsen celebrates herself, in spite of heartbreak. Joining her on the track is co-writer Tavish Crowe, who co-wrote her Number One hit “Call Me Maybe” as well as several Emotion tracks. Captain Cuts produced the tune. “Once upon a time I thought you wanted me/Was there no one else to kiss?” she wonders on one of the track’s verses. During the choruses, she finds herself “back on my beat,” able to have fun by herself without the person who broke her heart.

In the video, Jepsen checks into a hotel by herself and settle in for the night. The video then features several other people alone in their rooms in the same hotel, a few seeming to recover from some type of heartbreak. They dance, cry, eat, put on makeup and generally adjust to their time alone before the cutting of the building’s lights forces them all to be together for a brief party in the lobby.

Jepsen’s last full-length album was 2015’s lauded Emotion. She followed the album with Emotion: Side B in 2016, an EP with cut tracks from the album. Last year, Jepsen appeared on the Charli XCX song “Backseat,” which appeared on the British pop star’s December mixtape Pop 2.