Carly Rae Jepsen Details New Album ‘Dedicated,’ Plots North American Tour

Carly Rae Jepsen will release her new album, Dedicated, May 17th via School Boy/Interscope then embark on a North American tour in support of the record this summer.
Dedicated marks Jepsen’s fourth LP and follows her critically acclaimed 2015 album, Emotion. The singer began to tease new music last year, releasing the single “Party for One,” while in February she shared two more tracks, “No Drug Like Me” and “Now That I Found You,” the latter of which received a cat-filled music video.
Jepsen has yet to unveil the track list for Dedicated, though “No Drug Like Me” and “Now That I Found You” will appear on the album. It’s unclear if “Party for One” will as well.
Following the release of Dedicated, Jepsen will kick off her tour June 17th at the House of Blues in Anaheim, California. The run will stretch through the summer, wrapping August 10th at the Wiltern in Los Angeles, California. Tickets go on sale April 5th, while pre-sale tickets for those who pre-order Dedicated will be available starting April 2nd. Jepsen has also partnered with Plus1 to donate $1 from every ticket sold to the Crisis Text Line.
Carly Rae Jepsen Tour Dates
June 27 – Anaheim, CA @ House of Blues
June 28 – San Francisco, CA @ Bill Graham Civic Auditorium
June 29 – Reno, NV @ Grand Sierra Resort & Casino
July 1 – Salt Lake City, UT @ The Depot
July 3 – Denver, CO @ Ogden Theatre
July 5 – Minneapolis, MN @ State Theatre
July 6 – St. Louis, MO @ The Pageant
July 7 – Nashville, TN @ Ryman Auditorium
July 9 – Chicago, IL @ The Chicago Theatre
July 10 – Indianapolis, IN @ Egyptian Room at Old National Centre
July 12 – Cincinnati, OH @ Bogart’s
July 13 – Detroit, MI @ The Fillmore
July 14 – Cleveland, OH @ House of Blues
July 16 – Boston, MA @ House of Blues
July 17 – New York, NY @ Hammerstein Ballroom
July 20 – Philadelphia, PA @ The Fillmore
July 21 – Silver Spring, MD @ The Fillmore
July 23 – Raleigh, NC @ The Ritz
July 24 – Charlotte, NC @ The Fillmore
July 26 – Miami Beach, FL @ The Fillmore at The Jackie Gleason Theater
July 27 – Lake Buena Vista, FL @ House of Blues
July 28 – Atlanta, GA @ Tabernacle
July 30 – New Orleans, LA @ The Fillmore
August 1 – Dallas, TX @ House of Blues
August 2 – Houston, TX @ House of Blues
August 3 – Austin, TX @ ACL Live at the Moody Theater
August 4 – San Antonio, TX @ The Aztec Theater
August 6 – Phoenix, AZ @ The Van Buren
August 8 – San Diego, CA @ Humphreys Concerts by the Bay
August 10 – Los Angeles, CA @ The Wiltern