Carly Rae Jepsen Details New Album ‘Dedicated,’ Plots North American Tour

Carly Rae Jepsen will release her new album, Dedicated, May 17th via School Boy/Interscope then embark on a North American tour in support of the record this summer.

Dedicated marks Jepsen’s fourth LP and follows her critically acclaimed 2015 album, Emotion. The singer began to tease new music last year, releasing the single “Party for One,” while in February she shared two more tracks, “No Drug Like Me” and “Now That I Found You,” the latter of which received a cat-filled music video.

Jepsen has yet to unveil the track list for Dedicated, though “No Drug Like Me” and “Now That I Found You” will appear on the album. It’s unclear if “Party for One” will as well.

Following the release of Dedicated, Jepsen will kick off her tour June 17th at the House of Blues in Anaheim, California. The run will stretch through the summer, wrapping August 10th at the Wiltern in Los Angeles, California. Tickets go on sale April 5th, while pre-sale tickets for those who pre-order Dedicated will be available starting April 2nd. Jepsen has also partnered with Plus1 to donate $1 from every ticket sold to the Crisis Text Line.

Carly Rae Jepsen Tour Dates

June 27 – Anaheim, CA @ House of Blues

June 28 – San Francisco, CA @ Bill Graham Civic Auditorium

June 29 – Reno, NV @ Grand Sierra Resort & Casino

July 1 – Salt Lake City, UT @ The Depot

July 3 – Denver, CO @ Ogden Theatre

July 5 – Minneapolis, MN @ State Theatre

July 6 – St. Louis, MO @ The Pageant

July 7 – Nashville, TN @ Ryman Auditorium

July 9 – Chicago, IL @ The Chicago Theatre

July 10 – Indianapolis, IN @ Egyptian Room at Old National Centre

July 12 – Cincinnati, OH @ Bogart’s

July 13 – Detroit, MI @ The Fillmore

July 14 – Cleveland, OH @ House of Blues

July 16 – Boston, MA @ House of Blues

July 17 – New York, NY @ Hammerstein Ballroom

July 20 – Philadelphia, PA @ The Fillmore

July 21 – Silver Spring, MD @ The Fillmore

July 23 – Raleigh, NC @ The Ritz

July 24 – Charlotte, NC @ The Fillmore

July 26 – Miami Beach, FL @ The Fillmore at The Jackie Gleason Theater

July 27 – Lake Buena Vista, FL @ House of Blues

July 28 – Atlanta, GA @ Tabernacle

July 30 – New Orleans, LA @ The Fillmore

August 1 – Dallas, TX @ House of Blues

August 2 – Houston, TX @ House of Blues

August 3 – Austin, TX @ ACL Live at the Moody Theater

August 4 – San Antonio, TX @ The Aztec Theater

August 6 – Phoenix, AZ @ The Van Buren

August 8 – San Diego, CA @ Humphreys Concerts by the Bay

August 10 – Los Angeles, CA @ The Wiltern