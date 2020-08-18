Carly Rae Jepsen Pays Tribute to Her Touring Band in New Song and Video

Carly Rae Jepsen has released “Me and the Boys in the Band,” a tribute to her touring band, with an accompanying music video featuring CRJ and her road crew performing and celebrating in their homes.

“On the road. That was the life. I miss travel and performing and my bandmates who over the years have become my adopted brothers,” Jepsen said in a statement. “Through romantic relationships good and bad I have always found myself again in the late-night conversations with my band. Here’s to all the shows we have played and have yet to play. The late-night dancers we turn into on the long bus drives and the tourists we become in the early mornings. Here’s to nostalgia city and keeping close the ones that know you best. Can’t wait for more. Till then a from home ‘pick me up’ song from all of us to you. Me and the boys and the band! Big thanks to Jack Antonoff, Tavish Crowe, Jared Manerika and Nik Pesut for making this jam come together from a distance.”

This past May, Jepsen released Dedicated Side B, a companion to her 2019 studio album Dedicated featuring 12 outtakes from the original LP. Later this month, Jepsen will be celebrating the five-year anniversary of her acclaimed album Emotion with a virtual karaoke party. Airing on YouTube on August 27th at 6:00 p.m. ET, the event will feature home videos of fans singing and dancing to tracks from the album.