See Carly Rae Jepsen’s Festive ‘It’s Not Christmas Till Somebody Cries’ Video

Carly Rae Jepsen has unwrapped the festive music video for her new yuletide single “It’s Not Christmas Till Somebody Cries.”

The video plays out the song’s lyrics — including the verse about grandpa eating weed gummies — to showcase a zany Christmas celebration where each member of Jepsen’s family eventually breaks into tears; CJ Baran, one of the track’s songwriters, also plays the singer’s perpetually crying boyfriend in the video.

“I love the old-fashioned movies and the family traditions and the excitement of gifting presents and decorating the tree and and and… my list is endless. But each year the pressure to have the perfect Christmas always ends in tears. I call it Christmas versus expectation,” Jepsen previously said of the track.

“Christmas holiday is my favorite time of year. I love it. But so often emotions run high and expectation versus reality is something I’d like to shed some light on and hopefully some laughs, too, in the process. So if you are lucky enough to get to be with the ones that matter most to you this year — embrace it! And if things go south just remember, ‘the secret is to sing a little song to survive… that it’s not Christmas till somebody cries!'”

Earlier this year, Jepsen released Dedicated Side B, a small collection of some of the hundreds of songs she had originally recorded for the 2019 LP Dedicated.