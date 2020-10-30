Carly Rae Jepsen Gets Into Holiday Spirit Early With ‘It’s Not Christmas Till Somebody Cries’

Carly Rae Jepsen is celebrating the holidays early with her bubbly Christmas jingle “It’s Not Early Till Somebody Cries.”

On the upbeat synth-pop single, Jepsen details the antics of a dysfunctional holiday gathering. “My boyfriend is a vegan so they fed him fish/My uncle made it worse by talkin’ politics/I had a few opinions/Might’ve started a fight/It’s not Christmas ’til somebody cries,” she sings on the first verse.

“I love the old fashioned movies and the family traditions and the excitement of gifting presents and decorating the tree,” Jepsen said in a statement, “but each year the pressure to have the perfect Christmas always ends in tears. I call it Christmas versus expectation.”

In 2019, Jepsen debuted Dedicated. The LP served as the highly anticipated follow-up to her acclaimed 2015 album Emotion. On the one year anniversary of Dedicated, she unveiled its companion album Dedicated Side B, a small collection of some of the hundreds of songs she had originally recorded for the 2019 release.