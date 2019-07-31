Hear Carly Rae Jepsen Join Gryffin for Single ‘OMG’

Summer loving is the vibe on Gryffin’s new single “OMG,” which features Carly Rae Jepsen on vocals. The glossy synth-pop number, produced by Gryffin, evokes a sultry sensibility as Jepsen croons, “I love it/ When you touch me now/ I go from zero to a million/ When you dim the lights.”

“Gryffin is a kindred spirit in the way he thinks about music,” Jepsen said in a statement. “I’m grateful to be a part of this song.”

The producer added, “’OMG’ was one of the most fun experiences I’ve ever had in making a record. Getting to work with Carly Rae Jepsen was such an honor as I’ve been a big fan of her work for a long time and I’m so happy with how the track seamlessly blends both of our styles. I hope everybody loves it as much as we do and feels the fun, summery energy of the record.”

OMG is OUT NOW! I could not be more proud of this record and how it came together. We wanted to create a track that is just pure fun and summery and @carlyraejepsen absolutely smashed it. Let me know what you guys think! 😎💫 https://t.co/jkiKCsM5OW pic.twitter.com/rSxrfPFSaa — GRYFFIN (@gryffinofficial) July 31, 2019

“OMG” will appear on Gryffin’s forthcoming debut album Gravity, which is set to drop later this year via Darkroom/Geffen Records. The musician will head out on a North American headlining tour in support of the album, which kicks off October 11th at the Shrine Auditorium in Los Angeles. Dubbed the Gravity II Tour, the trek wraps November 26th at the Joy Theater in New Orleans. Tickets are on sale now.

Jepsen recently released her latest album Dedicated. She is currently on tour, with her headlining run set to end on August 10th in Los Angeles.