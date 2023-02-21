Carly Rae Jepsen and Grace Jones to Headline Outloud, West Hollywood’s Pride Fest

WeHo gays, this one’s for you. Rolling Stone can exclusively reveal that the 2023 Outloud lineup will feature Carly Rae Jepsen and Grace Jones in the headlining slot for this year’s West Hollywood Pride festival between June 2 and 4.

Jones will headline Saturday’s festival, while Jepsen will close the event on Sunday. Friday’s lineup, including the day’s headliner, is yet to be confirmed and is expected to be announced at a later date. Among the performers that fans can expect to see on Saturday are masked country star Orville Peck, alt-R&B musician Santigold, indie pop star Blu DeTiger, and Australian queer band Cub Sport. Drag queens Jodie Harsh and Kylie Sonique Love will also perform Saturday.

On Sunday, fans can expect to see electropop band Passion Pit, rapper Princess Nokia, “Bulletproof” singer La Roux, and queer band Meet Me @ the Altar. RuPaul’s Drag Race Season 15‘s Luxx Noir London will also take the stage. Yung Bae, Jodie Harsh, Rubio, and Black Belt Eagle Scout are also expected to perform that weekend, with more artists to be revealed soon.

“Outloud is a show created for queer people in queer communities. It was born out of a need to support a struggling community of queer artists,” Outloud founder and CEO Jeff Consoletti tells Rolling Stone. “While the top of our bill celebrates industry titans who each champion or represent LGBTQ causes, our drive comes from the diverse, eclectic assortment of established and emerging talent who represent the very best of queer music today.”

“Building off our success in West Hollywood, our hope is to bring this queer festival experience to towns across the U.S. where queer artists might not otherwise get a chance to immerse themselves in a queer festival experience,” he adds.

Tickets for the JJLA-produced LGBTQ celebration go on sale Wednesday, with early bird single-day tickets starting at $34, weekend passes at $79, and VIP entry at $159.

Along with the music festival, WeHo Pride weekend will feature free events such as the annual street fair, Dyke March, Women's Freedom Festival, and the Pride Parade. Last year's parade featured the likes of Janelle Monae, JoJo Siwa, and Cardi B. Last year's music festival was headlined by Marina, Lil' Kim, Jessie J, Years & Years, and Muna.

Carly Rae Jepsen spoke to Rolling Stone about her massive LGBTQ fanbase last year, saying she felt “so lucky” to have them. She also donated $1 from each ticket sold to the Ally Coalition.

“It changed how I performed; it changed how I thought about everything,” she said. “I’m trying to create a playful and safe space for anyone to be whoever they want to be. I feel so happy in those moments that I almost feel like I might combust.”