Hear Carly Rae Jepsen and Enrique Iglesias Join Y2K, bbno$ on ‘Lalala Remix’

The pair reimagines their summer viral hit

Carly Rae Jepsen and Enrique Iglesias have teamed up with artist/producer Y2K and rapper bbno$ for the official remix for their viral hit “Lalala.” The track, originally released in June, now opens with a verse from Jepsen, who replaces the original vocals, and then leads into a Spanish verse from Iglesias.

“The ‘Lalala Remix’ is truly wild to me,” Y2K said in a statement. “We went from uploading a song online with no support, to having Carly Rae Jepsen & Enrique Iglesias come on and be a part of the remix. When we sat down to brainstorm features we never in a million years expected that two of the most iconic pop artists would be down to be on our record. I love this remix so much and I’m super stoked to share it.”

Earlier this year, Bbno$ told Rolling Stone that the “Latin Spanish vibes” of the hit track, which topped the RS Trending 25 Chart in July, were inspired by Cardi B’s “I Like It.” Y2k wrote the guitar line on a MIDI keyboard, while bbno$’s hook follows the same melody. “While [Y2K] was doing that [writing the guitar part], I was like ‘nah-nah, nah-nah-nah,” bbno$ said. “He turned around like, ‘go record that.’”

