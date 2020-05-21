Carly Rae Jepsen Releases Surprise Album ‘Dedicated: Side B’

Carly Rae Jepsen has surprised fans with the new album Dedicated: Side B. The project is a companion piece to her 2019 album Dedicated, featuring some of the hundreds of songs that did not make the LP’s final cut.

Dedicated: Side B clocks in at 12 songs and features writing credits from Jack Antonoff, Ariel Rechtshaid, Dev Hynes, John Hill and more. Antonoff’s band Bleachers are also credited on the song “Comeback.” On Twitter, Jepsen acknowledged some of the fan “whispers” of Side B‘s imminent release. “I hope it makes yah dance your pants off,” she wrote. “I owe yah one…or like two albums turns out. ;)”

This is the second time Jepsen has released a Side B to one of her albums. A year after debuting 2015’s Emotion, she released the nine-song EP Emotion: Side B. The prolific songwriter is known for writing hundreds of songs during the recording process of each album, and the Side B projects offer up a taste of the tunes left on the cutting room floor.

Jepsen released her fourth studio album Dedicated in May last year. She began touring in support of the album soon after its release and was due out on the road in April, although those dates have either been canceled or postponed due to the coronavirus pandemic. She released a few solo songs and collaborations while on the road, including an appearance on Y2K’s “Lalala (Remix)” alongside Enrique Iglesias and the pre-Valentine’s Day brush-off “Let’s Be Friends.”

Dedicated: Side B Tracklist

1. “This Love Isn’t Crazy”

2. “Window”

3. “Felt This Way”

4. “Stay Away”

5. “This Is What They Say”

6. “Heartbeat”

7. “Summer Love”

8. “Fake Mona Lisa”

9. “Let’s Sort the Whole Thing Out”

10. “Comeback” (featuring Bleachers)

11. “Solo”

12. “Now I Don’t Hate California After All”

So, yes there have been whispers and I'm bad at keeping secrets. Side B for DEDICATED is out now babies. I hope it makes it yah dance your pants off! I owe yah one…or like two albums turns out. 😉



For the record, I love all of you.



Carly Rae ♥️ https://t.co/WtVQRUvach pic.twitter.com/jV3Ow8OP5c — Carly Rae Jepsen (@carlyraejepsen) May 21, 2020