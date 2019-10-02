 Hear Carly Rae Jepsen Cover No Doubt’s Classic Song ‘Don’t Speak’ – Rolling Stone
Hear Carly Rae Jepsen Cover No Doubt’s Classic Song ‘Don’t Speak’

The performance is part of her Spotify Singles series appearance

Carly Rae Jepsen performs a cover of No Doubt's "Don't Speak."

Angel Marchini/Shutterstock

Carly Rae Jepsen has released a cover of No Doubt’s 1995 hit “Don’t Speak.” The singer recorded the cover at Electric Lady Studios in New York City along with a rendition of her own single “Want You in My Room,” which comes off her latest album Dedicated, for the Spotify Singles series.

Jepsen’s rendition of “Don’t Speak” keeps things fairly true to the original, keeping the song upbeat with a ’90s flair, while her new version of “Want You in My Room” gets a summery calypso vibe. Hear both songs on Spotify here.

Jepsen released Dedicated, her fourth album and a follow-up to her acclaimed 2015 LP Emotion, in May. She told Rolling Stone that she wrote over 200 songs for the album (she co-wrote “Want You in My Room” with Jack Antonoff) and had originally planned on releasing a disco album. The singer is currently on tour in support of the album, hitting up Asia, Australia and New Zealand this fall.

 

