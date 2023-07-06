Carly Rae Jepsen Announces ‘The Loveliest Time,’ a Followup to Her Last Album

After The Loneliest Time comes The Loveliest Time. On Thursday, Carly Rae Jepsen announced plans to drop her new album, The Loveliest Time — a followup to her album released last year.

“After a season of hibernation comes the season of blossoming,” she wrote on Twitter. “I got to know loneliness and discover the beauty in it. The loneliest time taught me that growth comes from being planted in darkness. But now the world has opened itself back up again and in turn so have we.”

“It’s time for celebration and for all the lessons we have learned to burst into joyful action,” she added, though she did not reveal an album release date.

It’s been the loneliest time, it’s been the loveliest time.

Jepsen continued by saying that her fans “know me so well” that they kne that of course a “B side” of her last LP is on the way.

“It’s almost disrespectful because you know that it’s coming. And in fact this is the time to announce that it’s here. It’s done and a month from now The Loveliest Time will be all yours,” she wrote. “I can’t really call it a b sides as if these were cast-off ideas – it’s the completed set to a body of work that taught me so much about love and loneliness and myself.”

Jepsen kicked off the Loveliest Time era with the release of the disco-infused single “Shy Boy” late last month.

She spoke to Rolling Stone last year ahead of the release of The Loneliest Time, which was inspired by "a lot of contemplation" after suffering a family loss during the pandemic. The LP featured songs "Beach House," "Western Wind," and its title track, which went viral on TikTok.

“Loneliness is a big theme of this album, and the extremes that come with it. It sounds like it has a negative connotation, but when you analyze your loneliness, it can be beautiful,” she said last year. “Extreme events can take place because of loneliness, at least in my own life. Running over to your ex’s house in the middle of the night in the pouring rain and screaming, ‘Let’s start this again’ — something happened before those decisions!”

“Even though it’s a sad title, I feel like it’s also uplifting,” she added.