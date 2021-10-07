Carlos Santana, Rob Thomas Summon Lightning in Their ‘Move’ Video

Carlos Santana has released the video for “Move” featuring Rob Thomas with additional vocals from American Authors. The song will appear on Blessings and Miracles, which arrives on October 15th via BMG and is available for preorder.

In the new black-and-white visual, Thomas and Santana perform in a storm where lightning strikes in a setting befitting the electric jam.

“‘Move’ came about very much like how ‘Smooth’ happened,” Santana said in a statement of his reteaming with Thomas. “It was like divine intelligence behind the scenes, and I just knew I had to record it with Rob. The song is about awakening your molecules. Ignite and activate yourself — you know, move. When Rob and I work together, we have a sound that’s splendiferous.”

Santana and Thomas’ collaboration “Smooth” was a smash when it arrived in 1999. In an oral history of the track for its 20th anniversary, Thomas told Rolling Stone about its longevity. “It went through the, ‘Hey, this is a good, cool summer jam,’ and then the, ‘Hey, we’re all sick of this song and never want to hear it again,’” he said. “And then it went through the, ‘Hey, let’s listen to that song again. I remember it. That sounds good still!’”

Santana continues his multi-year residency at the House of Blues at Mandalay Bay Resort and Casino in Las Vegas next month, beginning November 3rd with dates through May 2021.