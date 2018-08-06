Carlos Santana Plots 2019 Las Vegas Residency

Carlos Santana announced the 2019 dates for his Las Vegas, Nevada concert residency. The guitarist will launch “An Intimate Evening With Santana: Greatest Hits Live” at the city’s House of Blues venue on January 23rd and follow with shows throughout late January and early February.
Tickets go on sale Friday, August 10th at 10 a.m. via House of Blues, Mandala Bay and Ticketmaster. VIP packages including limited-edition photos and specialty dining/beverage packages will also be available. Citi card and M Life pre-sales launch Tuesday, August 7th at 10 a.m. House of Blues, Live Nation and Foundation Room pre-sales begin Wednesday, August 8th at 10 a.m.
A portion of all ticket proceeds will benefit the musician’s charity, the Milagro Foundation, which supports underrepresented and vulnerable children and youth in arts, education and health. Another contribution will assist the House of Blues Music Forward Foundation.
The new shows, which mark Santana’s seventh year at the intimate House of Blues, will follow a previously announced run of fall 2018 dates that launches September 12th.
In 2016, the guitarist reunited with the acclaimed early Seventies line-up of his namesake band for the 23rd Santana LP, Santana IV.
Santana Las Vegas Residency Dates
2018
September 12th
September 14th
September 15th
September 16th
September 19th
September 21st
September 22nd
September 23rd
October 31st
November 2nd
November 3rd
November 4th
November 7th
November 9th
November 10th
November 11th
2019
January 23rd
January 25th
January 26th
January 27th
January 30th
January 31st
February 1st
February 2nd
