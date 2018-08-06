Carlos Santana Plots 2019 Las Vegas Residency

Carlos Santana announced the 2019 dates for his Las Vegas, Nevada concert residency. The guitarist will launch “An Intimate Evening With Santana: Greatest Hits Live” at the city’s House of Blues venue on January 23rd and follow with shows throughout late January and early February.

Tickets go on sale Friday, August 10th at 10 a.m. via House of Blues, Mandala Bay and Ticketmaster. VIP packages including limited-edition photos and specialty dining/beverage packages will also be available. Citi card and M Life pre-sales launch Tuesday, August 7th at 10 a.m. House of Blues, Live Nation and Foundation Room pre-sales begin Wednesday, August 8th at 10 a.m.

A portion of all ticket proceeds will benefit the musician’s charity, the Milagro Foundation, which supports underrepresented and vulnerable children and youth in arts, education and health. Another contribution will assist the House of Blues Music Forward Foundation.

The new shows, which mark Santana’s seventh year at the intimate House of Blues, will follow a previously announced run of fall 2018 dates that launches September 12th.

In 2016, the guitarist reunited with the acclaimed early Seventies line-up of his namesake band for the 23rd Santana LP, Santana IV.

Santana Las Vegas Residency Dates

2018

September 12th

September 14th

September 15th

September 16th

September 19th

September 21st

September 22nd

September 23rd

October 31st

November 2nd

November 3rd

November 4th

November 7th

November 9th

November 10th

November 11th

2019

January 23rd

January 25th

January 26th

January 27th

January 30th

January 31st

February 1st

February 2nd