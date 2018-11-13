Carlos Santana Plots Tour Coinciding With Woodstock’s 50th Anniversary

Carlos Santana will embark on a North American Global Consciousness tour to commemorate the 20th anniversary of Supernatural and the 50th anniversary of his performance at Woodstock.

“Fifty years went fast, but now I feel even younger and more clear, and I have more energy and more conviction than back then,” Santana said when discussing Woodstock’s upcoming landmark anniversary with Rolling Stone. “That [1969 Woodstock] was basically some of the highest I’ve been in front of so many people. To peak with LSD or peyote in front of 400,000 people, you almost have no control of anything.”

During the tour, Santana will highlight material from Supernatural while also spanning hits from throughout his career during the run, which is bookended by his Las Vegas residency at House of Blues at Mandalay Bay. The Global Consciousness tour kicks off on March 17th in Mexico City, Mexico at Vive Latino Festival and winds through Mexico and the southern U.S. before he returns to Las Vegas for another string of shows. Additional dates will be announced in 2019.

Las Vegas Residency and Global Consciousness Tour Dates

November 7 – House of Blues at Mandalay Bay @ Las Vegas, NV

November 9 – House of Blues at Mandalay Bay @ Las Vegas, NV

November 10 – House of Blues at Mandalay Bay @ Las Vegas, NV

November 11 – House of Blues at Mandalay Bay @ Las Vegas, NV

January 23 – House of Blues at Mandalay Bay @ Las Vegas, NV

January 25 – House of Blues at Mandalay Bay @ Las Vegas, NV

January 26 – House of Blues at Mandalay Bay @ Las Vegas, NV

January 27 – House of Blues at Mandalay Bay @ Las Vegas, NV

January 30 – House of Blues at Mandalay Bay @ Las Vegas, NV

January 31 – House of Blues at Mandalay Bay @ Las Vegas, NV

February 1 – House of Blues at Mandalay Bay @ Las Vegas, NV

February 2 – House of Blues at Mandalay Bay @ Las Vegas, NV

March 17 – Mexico City, MX @ Vive Latino Festival 2019

March 19 – Puebla, MX @ Acropolis Puebla

March 21 – Guadalajara, MX @ Auditorio Telmex

April 18 – St. Petersburg, FL @ Al Lang Stadium

April 19 – Hollywood, FL @ Hard Rock Event Center

April 20 – Saint Augustine, FL @ Saint Augustine Amphitheatre

April 22 – Nashville, TN @ Grand Ole Opry House

April 24 – Alpharetta, GA @ Verizon Amphitheatre

April 27 – Southaven, MS @ Bank Plus Amphitheater at Snowden Grove

April 28 – Rogers, AR @ The Walmart Amp

May 15 – House of Blues at Mandalay Bay @ Las Vegas, NV

May 17 – House of Blues at Mandalay Bay @ Las Vegas, NV

May 18 – House of Blues at Mandalay Bay @ Las Vegas, NV

May 19 – House of Blues at Mandalay Bay @ Las Vegas, NV

May 22 – House of Blues at Mandalay Bay @ Las Vegas, NV

May 24 – House of Blues at Mandalay Bay @ Las Vegas, NV

May 25 – House of Blues at Mandalay Bay @ Las Vegas, NV

May 26 – House of Blues at Mandalay Bay @ Las Vegas, NV