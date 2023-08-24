Carlos Santana Shared His Thoughts on Trans People, for Some Reason

Carlos Santana took some time out of a recent concert to share his thoughts on trans people and express his solidarity with Dave Chappelle. The impromptu speech during a concert in Atlantic City, New Jersey took place last month, but a video clip has only just started to circulate widely online.

In the clip, Santana says, “When God made you and me, before we came out of the womb, you know who you are and what you are. Later on, when you grow out of it, you see things, and you start believing that you could be something that sounds good, but you know it ain’t right. Because a woman is a woman and a man is a man. That’s it. Whatever you wanna do in the closet, that’s your business. I’m OK with that.”

Santana then held his hands together and said, “I am like this with my brother Dave Chappelle.” (Chappelle has, of course, come under fire for an array of transphobic remarks and jokes in his stand-up routines.)

A rep for Santana said the musician had no further comment.

Santana's speech did garner some attention at the time, with one concert attendee describing it and sharing a short video on Reddit after the show. The poster said Santana "spent a solid 15 minutes spouting the most insane anti-trans BS I've maybe ever heard."

A few other people who attended the show also commented on the thread. One said, “I was there too. It was very uncomfortable, especially the guy shouting Amen throughout. It was weird that he went on about how we are all special and unique after.” Another remarked, “I was there, fuck that guy. And the worst part is most people around me were applauding his garbage sermon. Fuck all those people too.”

Santana is far from the only classic rocker to share some hurtful and scientifically dubious remarks about trans people, gender identity, and gender expression. KISS’ Paul Stanley and Twisted Sister’s Dee Snider recently came under fire for their remarks on the matter. And Alice Cooper went off in a recent interview with Stereogum, saying he was worried being transgender was a “fad” while also leaning on debunked bathroom predator myths.