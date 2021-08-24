Caribou Lets the Dogs Out in Video for New Song ‘You Can Do It’

Electronic artist Caribou has returned with a new song, “You Can Do It,” featuring a delightful video packed with dogs.

“You Can Do It” is an energetic track with pulsing synths and lithe drums sparking around a delirious vocal sample of the song’s titular phrase. The video, meanwhile, directed by Richard Kenworthy of Shynola, pairs the song with a wonderful montage of good dogs of all kinds running through scenic landscapes and catching frisbees in slow motion.

“You Can Do It” arrives as Caribou — the project of Dan Snaith — prepares to kick off a North American tour. He’s set to play Firefly Festival in Dover, Delaware, on September 25th, although the actual run launches November 15th in Los Angeles and wraps December 1st in Philadelphia; a second leg will kick off next February in Houston.

Caribou released his most recent album, Suddenly, last February. At the time, the album marked Caribou’s first since 2014’s Our Love, although Snaith had kept busy with other projects, like Daphni, in the interim.