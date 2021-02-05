Watch Cardi B Kiss-Off 2020 in New ‘Up’ Video

Cardi B has dropped the video for her new single “Up.” It’s her first new music since her 2020 megahit “WAP” featuring Megan Thee Stallion, which topped Rolling Stone‘s “Best Songs of 2020” list.

In the Tani Muino visual, which was filmed over two days during Christmas break, Cardi appears atop a sarcophagus in a cemetery in a sexy black outfit, her mourning attire signaling that in this case, she’s celebrating saying goodbye and it’s a kiss-off that’s relatable. The headstone reads “RIP 2020.” The slick video sees the rapper in a number of sleek outfits and locations, joined by dancers. “I could make the party hot/I could make ya body rock,” she raps. “Bitches say they fucking with me/Chances are they probably not.”

In a YouTube livestream before the video premiere, Cardi said she wanted the track to be more “hood” as her last one “too sexy.” “I wanted to do something more gangsta, more cocky.”

“Up” along with “WAP” are expected to appear on Cardi’s highly-anticipated sophomore album due sometime this year. It will be the follow-up to her 2018 debut, Invasion of Privacy. In 2020, she also teamed up with Blackpink for their song “Bet You Wanna” and appeared on Anitta’s “Me Gusta.”

This weekend, the rapper stars alongside Wayne’s World actors Mike Meyers and Dana Carvey in a Super Bowl ad for Uber Eats. The ad doubles as a call to support local restaurants amid the Covid-19 pandemic.