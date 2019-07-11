Cardi B Drops Unreleased Track for Daughter Kulture’s Birthday

Cardi B has revealed a previously unreleased (and untitled) song in honor of her daughter Kulture’s first birthday via her Instagram. Set to a sample of Eve’s 1999 single “Love Is Blind,” the song reflects on Cardi’s relationship with the public and how she’s been forced to share her private life with fans and the media.

As a slideshow of photos featuring Kulture, Cardi and her on-again/off-again partner Offset plays, the rapper spits, “Hearing public opinions about my private decisions/And there right there, see, is enough to drive you crazy/Complete strangers talking about my baby/Coming from people that never used to check for me/They brought opinions but nothing off the registry.”

In the caption, Cardi noted that the song was original meant for her 2018 album Invasion of Privacy. “I made this song one day before I turned in my album and Eve gave me the green light for the beat I was so grateful!” the rapper wrote. “She a real one! It didn’t make it on time tho cause as you can hear I was maaa stuffy with a terrible cold. I couldn’t get it right no matter how many times I spit it. Even when we try to mix it u still sound stuffy.”

Cardi’s most recent single, “Press,” which dropped in May, also grapples with her public persona. The Grammy-winning rapper is often in the headlines, not always for music-related activities. Earlier this year she was forced to cancel a series of tour dates while recovering from cosmetic surgery. “My job as an entertainer is a 24-hour job, bro,” the rapper explained on Instagram. “So no I don’t have time to work out… I wanted specific things that I know that no matter how much I work out won’t get fixed… I’m canceling millions of dollars in shows, but health is wealth so I have to do what I have to do.”

The rapper has appeared on several collaborative singles this year as well, including “Wish Wish” with DJ Khaled and 21 Savage and “Rodeo” with Lil Nas X. She’s also set to appear on Ed Sheeran’s upcoming album, No. 6 Collaborations Project, which is out July 12th.