Cardi B Fires Back at Conservative Critics After Shutdown Slam

After slamming the government shutdown on social media, Cardi B took aim at her conservative critics who questioned whether the rapper should be politically involved.

Cardi B’s shutdown rant drew criticism from Trump supporters like Fox News host Tomi Lahren, who tweeted at the rapper, “Looks like @iamcardib is the latest genius political mind to endorse the Democrats. HA! Keep it up, guys!”

Leave me alone I will dog walk you . https://t.co/FjqIzpUbvp — iamcardib (@iamcardib) January 20, 2019

On Sunday morning, Cardi B responded to Lahren: “Leave me alone I will dog walk you.” Lahren quickly responded to Cardi B, “I’m sure you would. Still doesn’t make your political rambling any less moronic. #BuildthatWall.”

The rapper fired back, “You’re so blinded with racism that you don’t even realize the decisions the president you root for is destroying the country you claim to love so much. You are a perfect example on no matter how educated or smart you think you are you still a SHEEP!”

When a Twitter user named “White Bread” chimed in to ask whether Cardi B would pay for his insurance, the rapper tweeted back, “Im paying about 4 million in taxes this year so most likely I am Paying for your insurance ….That’s if your favorite president don’t take my tax money for his wall Mr white bread.”

A fellow Bronx native also came to Cardi B’s aid:

Why do people think they can mess with Bronx women without getting roasted? They act as though our borough hasn’t been perfecting the clapback game since the Sugarhill Gang 🤣 y’all just found it on Twitter https://t.co/pgxUU1BDJs — Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (@AOC) January 20, 2019

On Saturday, Cardi B shared a meme that challenged Trump supporters to work for free while the government is shut down to show their allegiance to the president. “mAkE aMeRicA GrEaT AgAIn ! Headass,” Cardi B wrote. The rapper also shared photos of the Cardi B-inspired signs on Saturday’s Women’s March in Washington, D.C.:

I can’t believe how many posters of me where made at Womensmarch In DC ! I wish I was there :’) I’m so honored . pic.twitter.com/N4CFen5UnO — iamcardib (@iamcardib) January 20, 2019

“I just wanted to remind you because it’s been a little over three weeks, OK. Trump is now ordering, as in summonsing, federal government workers to go back to work without getting paid,” Cardi B said Wednesday. “Now, I don’t wanna hear y’all motherfuckers talking about, ‘Oh, but Obama shutdown the government for 17 days. Yeah, bitch – for healthcare. So your grandma could check her blood pressure, and you bitches could go check your pussies at the gynecologist with no motherfucking problem.”