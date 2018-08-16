Cardi B to Open 2018 MTV Video Music Awards

Cardi B will open the 2018 MTV Video Music Awards. The event will be held at New York City’s Radio City Music Hall on August 20th. Cardi’s VMA appearance marks her first performance since giving birth in July to Kulture Kiari, her first child with husband and Migos rapper Offset.

Cardi leads this year’s VMA nominations with 10 nods, including Best Video and Best New Artist. Other previously announced performers include Nicki Minaj, Ariana Grande, Shawn Mendes, Logic with OneRepublic’s Ryan Tedder, Travis Scott and Post Malone. Jennifer Lopez, who is set to receive the Michael Jackson Video Vanguard Award, will also give a special performance.

Cardi recently pulled out of the final North American leg of Bruno Mars’ ’24K Magic’ World tour scheduled for the fall, citing she wasn’t feeling physically ready and didn’t want to leave her child behind to tour. However, she is slated to appear at a couple upcoming festivals, including Global Citizen Festival at New York City’s Central Park on September 29th. The rapper will also serve as a headliner for San Antonio’s Mala Luna Festival, which will be held October 27-28 at Nelson Wolff Stadium.