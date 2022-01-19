 Cardi B Offers to Cover Bronx Fire Victims' Funeral Expenses - Rolling Stone
×
×

Rolling Stone

Send a Tip
Read Next André Leon Talley: Music's Larger-Than-Life Fashion Maven
Home Music Music News

Cardi B Offers to Cover Funeral Expenses of All 17 Bronx Fire Victims

The Bronx Fire Relief fund, set up by the New York City’s Mayor’s Office, has raised $2.5 million to support the victims’ families

By

Tomás Mier's Most Recent Stories

View All
Cardi B arrives at the Pre-Grammy Gala And Salute To Industry Icons at the Beverly Hilton Hotel on Saturday, Jan. 25, 2020, in Beverly Hills, Calif. (Photo by Mark Von Holden/Invision/AP)Cardi B arrives at the Pre-Grammy Gala And Salute To Industry Icons at the Beverly Hilton Hotel on Saturday, Jan. 25, 2020, in Beverly Hills, Calif. (Photo by Mark Von Holden/Invision/AP)

Mark Von Holden/Invision/AP

Bronx-raised Cardi B is joining New York City Mayor Eric Adams in covering the funeral expenses of the victims of the Bronx fire tragedy that killed 17 people last week.

“I’m extremely proud to be from the Bronx and I have lots of family and friends who live and work there still,” the rapper said in a release. “When I heard about the fire and all of the victims, I knew I needed to do something to help.”

On Jan. 9, a 19-story tower in the Bronx caught fire seemingly due to a faulty electrical heater. The blaze killed 17 people who were part of a community of immigrants from West Africa. Among the deceased were nine adults and eight children, including 2-year-old Ousmane Konteh, who was at the home of his babysitter, according to the New York Times.

Related Stories

Cardi B Testifies She Suffered Anxiety, Depression From YouTuber's STD 'Libel'
Cardi B's STD Libel Trial Begins in Georgia: Rapper 'Probably Has a Pretty Good Shot'

Related Stories

black sabbath vol 4
Black Sabbath on the Making of 'Vol. 4': 'It Was Absolute Pandemonium'
The Private Lives of Liza Minnelli (The Rainbow Ends Here)

In a statement announcing her support, Cardi expressed her condolences for the victims’ families as she joined the city mayor’s efforts to support the victims of the tragedy. “I cannot begin to imagine the pain and anguish that the families of the victims are experiencing, but I hope that not having to worry about the costs associated with burying their loved ones will help as they move forward and heal,” she wrote.

Cardi B’s contributions are being paired with that of the Bronx Fire Relief Fund, which has raised more than $2.5 million. “The resilience of this city reflects everyday New Yorkers who never turn their back on one another,” said Mayor Adams in a release. “We are grateful for Cardi B, a real superstar on and off the mic, for granting some critical financial relief to families of the victims.”

The families of the tragedy’s victims have also set up digital fundraisers of their own. Nhuma Darame, a member of the Drammeh family, set up a fundraiser to help Fatima Drammeh, who lost four of her family members in the fire while she was out at work. Her mother Faoumata, younger brother Muhammed, and sisters Aisha and Fatoumala died after the Bronx building caught fire. Meanwhile, her 16-year-old brother Yagub is “currently being cared for in the hospital.”

“As a community, it is our duty to come together during times like this and help one another in any way that we can,” Darame wrote. “Our goal is to raise enough to at least build a well for each of the family members we lost, In sha’Allah.” Darame has since raised more than $175,000.

Another fundraiser was set up for the children of Haji Jawara and Setou Jabbie, who were both killed in the fire and left behind four children. “All money that will be raised will be used to help with funeral expenses and care for the orphan children,” the GoFundMe description read. The fund has raised nearly $140,000.

In This Article: Cardi B, New York City

Newswire

Powered by
Rolling Stone
Subscribe Now 1359: Doja Cat DGAF If You Read This
PMC

Rolling Stone is a part of Penske Media Corporation. © 2022 Rolling Stone, LLC. All Rights Reserved.

ad
Arrow Created with Sketch. Calendar Created with Sketch. Path Created with Sketch. Shape Created with Sketch. Plus Created with Sketch. minus Created with Sketch.