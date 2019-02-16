Cardi B Takes Over ‘Thotiana’ In Video for Blueface’s New Remix

Fresh off dropping “Please Me” with Bruno Mars, Cardi B has hopped on a new remix for Blueface’s “Thotiana.” The Best Rap Album winner and Los Angeles rapper also shared the Cole Bennett-directed video for the track that premiered Saturday.

Cardi B adds a raunchy verse to the hit single, which recently climbed to Number 20 on the Hot 100. “Bitch throw it back like a 10 Year Challenge/Take him to the crib then I push him on the sofa/Have his breath smelling like pussy and mimosa,” the rapper says. “We ain’t finished, tell ‘em beat ‘em up/And if the pussy stop breathin’, give it CPR.”

Blueface also contributes a fresh verse to this remix to the remix; the original “Thotiana,” released in February 2018, was revived in recent months thanks to a remix featuring YG, a freestyle by Nicki Minaj (“Bust Down Barbiana“) and a popular meme.

The new “Thotiana” remix arrives two weeks after Blueface was arrested on felony gun charges.