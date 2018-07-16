VMAs 2018: Cardi B, the Carters, Childish Gambino, Drake Lead Nominations

Cardi B, the Carters (Beyoncé and Jay-Z), Childish Gambino, Drake and Bruno Mars lead the nominees for the 2018 MTV Video Music Awards. The show will air live from Radio City Music Hall in New York, New York on Monday, August 20th at 9 p.m. ET/PT.

Cardi B earned the most nominations with 10 total, including Video of the Year, Song of the Year and Best Collaboration, Best Choreography, Best Editing (Bruno Mars’ “Finesse” remix, on which she appears), Artist of the Year, Best New Artist, Best Hip Hop (“Bartier Cardi” featuring 21 Savage), Best Latin (Jennifer Lopez’s “Dinero,” with DJ Khaled).

The Carters followed with eight nods – Video of the Year, Best Collaboration, Best Hip Hop, Best Cinematography, Best Direction, Best Art Direction, Best Choreography and Best Editing – for “Apeshit,” the lead single from the husband-and-wife duo’s recently-issued collaborative LP, Everything is Love.

Both Childish Gambino and Drake earned seven nominations, respectively. The former’s innovative “This Is America” clip is up for Video of the Year, Video With a Message, Best Cinematography, Best Direction, Best Art Direction, Best Choreography and Best Editing; the latter’s “Walk It Talk It” is up for Best Hip Hop, while his “God’s Plan” visual is up for Video of the Year, Artist of the Year, Song of the Year, Best Hip Hop, Video With a Message and Best Direction.

Bruno Mars received six nods: Video of the Year, Song of the Year, Best Collaboration, Best Choreography, Best Editing (“Finesse” remix) and Artist of the Year. Other artists with multiple nominations include Ariana Grande (five total), Camila Cabello (five), Ed Sheeran (four), Khalid (four), Young Thug (four), Alessia Cara (three), Dua Lipa (three), Janelle Monáe (three), Shawn Mendes (three), SZA (three) and Taylor Swift (three).

Kendrick Lamar dominated the 2017 VMAs ceremony with eight total nominations and six wins, including Artist of the Year.