Cardi B Says She Has ‘Struggled to Grasp’ Takeoff’s Death in Emotional Tribute: ‘I Am Heartbroken’

Shortly after Takeoff’s friends, family, and fans gathered to mourn the unexpected death of the Migos rapper at a funeral service on Friday, Cardi B took a reflective moment of her own to honor him.

“Takeoff your untimely passing has brought a great deal of pain and sorrow to so many lives. The impact you had in this world was so considerable and we have struggled to grasp this tragedy. I am heartbroken but I am grateful for all the precious memories we got to share while you were here with us. This has truly been a nightmare and the pain is incomparable,” she wrote.

Cardi, who is married to fellow Migos member Offset and has worked with rap trio in the past, went on to speak of the “emptiness” all those who loved Takeoff are feeling in the wake of his death.

“The emptiness your brothers are feeling is unbearable and I pray that you give Offset ,Quavo, and your friends and family the strength to keep going as they are trying to cope with this loss. I believe that angels send signs and beautiful dreams to loved ones to assure them that they’re watching them and they’re okay and happy…send your mom some of those,” she continued.

Cardi B also shared a comment from the point of view of a fan of the legendary rap trio. “As a Migos fan it hurts me to look at pictures and videos of y’all together, and hearing y’all songs that changed the music industry and moved the culture and had the clubs lit 🔥. It hurts because I know it will never be the same again—but I know your bros and y’all fans will make sure the world never forgets the impact you made. I will remember your remarkable talent and your dope ass personality. I pray that you are at peace and in paradise because you deserve every bit of it. I know God opened the heavenly gates for you with a warm embrace. Rest in power TakeOff 🚀💔I will also love you 4L & after.”

Takeoff died on Nov. 1 at the age of 28 after being shot and killed outside of a Houston bowling alley. A suspect has not been arrested in connection to his death.

Hours before Cardi posted her touching tribute, Offset shared words of his own at the funeral service in Atlanta.

“I love you,” he said, overcome with sorrow. “I’m sorry.” Eventually calling the loss unbearable and saying his heart is shattered, he made a raw admission: “I don’t wanna question you, God, but I don’t get you sometimes.” Then, after leading a prayer, he asked for support during this time. “I need to be held,” he said.

Along with Offset and Cardi, Quavo — who was with Takeoff when he was shot — was also at the service on Friday, as were fellow musicians and friends, Drake, Justin Bieber, and more.