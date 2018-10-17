Watch Cardi B, T.I. Take Over 2018 BET Hip-Hop Awards

Cardi B commandeered the 2018 BET Hip-Hop Awards with a performance of “Get Up 10” and her new track with Pardison Fontaine, “Backin’ It Up.” The annual awards show also featured a medley from T.I. and a bi-coastal collaboration from A$AP Rocky and YG.

Cardi kicked off her performance with a potent rendition of “Get Up 10,” the opening track off her acclaimed debut, Invasion of Privacy. Clad in camo and backed by an army of similarly-dressed women, Cardi tore through the first verse of the ferocious cut before Pardison Fontaine emerged to perform “Backin’ It Up.”

Elsewhere in the show, T.I. delivered a pair of tracks off his new album, Dime Trap, starting with “Wraith,” a sinister cut featuring Yo Gotti, and closing with “Jefe.” For his performance of the latter track, T.I. recreated the song’s Mexican stand-off video, bringing out a cadre of dancers dressed in Day of the Dead masks while a mariachi band performed in the background.

Compton rapper YG also took the stage with NYC MC A$AP Rocky for a performance of their new collaboration, “Handgun.” The duo delivered the cut like hip-hop drill sergeants, belting the track while their charges stood at attention and performed jumping jacks.