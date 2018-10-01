Cardi B Surrenders to Police in Connection to Strip Club Fight

Cardi B surrendered to New York City police Monday morning in connection to a fight that occurred at a strip club in Queens last August, authorities said per ABC News. The rapper is expected to receive misdemeanor charges for reckless endangerment and a desk appearance ticket, according to the NYPD.

The incident occurred on August 29th at Angels Strip Club, where people in the rapper’s party reportedly threw chairs. Two bartenders were injured as a result, but declined medical treatment, Variety reports. Cardi turned herself in at a police precinct in Queens. It is unclear as of this writing whether Cardi B was directly involved in the altercation.

Last month, Cardi B was also allegedly involved in a physical altercation with Nicki Minaj during a New York Fashion Week party. After she was escorted out of the Harper’s Bazaar event, Cardi was photographed with a large bruise over her eye, wearing a ripped dress and no shoes.

The rapper – who released her debut LP, Invasion of Privacy, in April – recently performed at New York’s Global Citizen Festival, marking her first live set since giving birth to Kulture, her daughter with Migos rapper Offset.