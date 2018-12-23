Report: Cardi B Won’t Perform at Super Bowl in Support of Colin Kaepernick

Cardi B has rejected claims that she is asking for $1 million in order to perform at the upcoming Super Bowl halftime show, although a rep for Cardi B suggested that the rapper would likely skip the Maroon 5-led performance in solidarity with Colin Kaepernick.

Page Six reported that Cardi B sought millions of dollars as well as a solo showcase during the halftime performance on February 3rd at Atlanta’s Mercedes-Benz Stadium; Super Bowl artists don’t typically receive a fee for the halftime show, as the high-profile nature of the gig recompensates itself in publicity.

Cardi B made a natural fit for the Super Bowl LIII halftime show: The rapper is already booked to play a pre-Super Bowl concert with Bruno Mars in Atlanta and she features on halftime headliners Maroon 5’s single “Girls Like You.”

However, in previous interviews, Cardi B said that she, like Rihanna and other artists, wouldn’t perform at the Super Bowl until “they hire Colin Kaepernick back.” A rep for Cardi B confirmed to Page Six that the NFL did have conversations with the rapper to appear but denied the $1 million claim.

“The rumor circulating that she wants a million dollars and she wants her own set is false. There was never a firm offer to begin with for a performance. There [were] talks about it, but she was not particularly interested in participating because of how she feels about Colin Kaepernick and the whole movement,” the rep told Page Six. “But again, there was never a solid offer for her to say yes or no to regarding the Super Bowl. She is already confirmed to do a set with Bruno Mars that weekend.”

On Thursday, Rolling Stone cover star Travis Scott revealed that he would join Maroon 5 during the Super Bowl LIII halftime show.