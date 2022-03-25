Cardi B Joins Summer Walker, SZA for Sizzling ‘No Love’ Remix

Summer Walker has dropped a remix of her sultry single “No Love” with an assist from Cardi B. The original single, which also features SZA, appears on Walker’s Still Over It, released in November.

On the remix, Cardi B — who provided narration on Still Over It‘s opening track, “Bitter,” offering advice about staying true to oneself — shows her vulnerable side as she takes the opening verse. “I just wanna be everything you need/I wish you could see how you hurting me,” she sings. “I got no more love, this time, I’m done with that/I’m thinkin’ of ways that I can hurt you back.”

The track eschews emotional entanglements in a toxic relationship, opting to keep things “all lust,” with Walker telling her partner on the chorus, “there will be no lovin’ you.”

In the single’s accompanying video, the artists appear in a variety of celestial settings — floating on a bed in the clouds, posing atop a moonscape, dancing in an otherworldly water scene — all the while looking gorgeous in every frame.

“Ommmmmggg I’m soooo excited and nervous!!!,” Cardi wrote on Instagram in advance of the track’s release. “I have never sounded the way I do on this record but I love it! Hope you guys love it too.”

Summer Walker is slated to join Mary J. Blige, the Roots, Jazmine Sullivan and more at Roots Picnic in Philadelphia, which takes place June 4 and 5.