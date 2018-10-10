Cardi B, Shawn Mendes, Camila Cabello Tapped for 2018 Jingle Ball Tour

Cardi B, Shawn Mendes and Camila Cabello are among the artists set to perform during the 2018 iHeartRadio Jingle Ball tour.

Each show on the 12-city arena tour will boast a different lineup. The overall list of participating artists also includes Calvin Harris, Alessia Cara, Bebe Rexha, the Chainsmokers, Khalid, Dua Lipa, G-Eazy, 5 Seconds of Summer and Meghan Trainor.

The 2018 Jingle Ball tour kicks off November 27th at the American Airlines Center in Dallas, Texas. The tour will also make stops in cities like Los Angeles, San Francisco, Boston, New York City, Chicago and Atlanta before wrapping December 16th at the BB&T Center in Ft. Lauderdale, Florida.

Tickets for the 2018 Jingle Ball tour go on sale October 15th at 12 p.m. local time via the iHeartRadio website. A pre-sale for Capital One cardholders begins October 10th at 10 a.m. local time and ends October 13th at 10 a.m. local time, or while supplies last.

The December 7th Jingle Ball show at Madison Square Garden in New York City will also be broadcast as a television special on the CW. The performance will air December 16th at 8 p.m. ET, while it will also stream on the CW’s website and app.

2018 Jingle Ball Tour Dates

November 27 – Dallas, TX @ American Airlines Center (Shawn Mendes, Calvin Harris, Alessia Cara, NF, Bebe Rexha, Bazzi and Sabrina Carpenter)

November 30 – Los Angeles, CA @ The Forum (Cardi B, Shawn Mendes, Calvin Harris, Camila Cabello, Khalid with Special Guest Normani, Dua Lipa, G-Eazy, Alessia Cara, Bazzi and Bebe Rexha)

December 1 – San Francisco, CA @ Bill Graham Civic Auditorium (Calvin Harris, 5 Seconds of Summer, Alessia Cara, Khalid with Special Guest Normani, Sabrina Carpenter, Bazzi and Marc E. Bassy)

December 3 – St. Paul, MN @ Xcel Energy Center (The Chainsmokers, 5 Seconds of Summer, Bebe Rexha, Bazzi and Sabrina Carpenter)

December 4 – Boston, MA @ TD Garden (Shawn Mendes, Camila Cabello, The Chainsmokers. G-Eazy, Khalid, Meghan Trainor and Bazzi)

December 5 – Philadelphia, PA @ Wells Fargo Center (Shawn Mendes, Camila Cabello, Calvin Harris, 5 Seconds of Summer, Marshmello, Dua Lipa, G-Eazy and Bazzi)

December 7 – New York, NY @ Madison Square Garden (Cardi B, Shawn Mendes, Camila Cabello, Calvin Harris, G-Eazy, Dua Lipa, Khalid with Special Guest Normani, Alessia Cara, Meghan Trainor, Bebe Rexha, Bazzi and Sabrina Carpenter)

December 10 – Washington, D.C. @ Capital One Arena (Shawn Mendes, The Chainsmokers, G-Eazy, Meghan Trainor, NF, Bebe Rexha, Bazzi and Sabrina Carpenter)

December 12 – Chicago, IL @ Allstate Arena (Shawn Mendes, Calvin Harris, Dua Lipa, Alessia Cara, Bebe Rexha, Bazzi and Sabrina Carpenter)

December 14 – Atlanta, GA @ State Farm Arena (Shawn Mendes, Calvin Harris, G Eazy, Marshmello, Bazzi, Alessia Cara and Sabrina Carpenter)

December 15 – Tampa Bay, FL @ Amalie Arena (Shawn Mendes, Marshmello, Khalid, NF, Bebe Rexha, Bazzi and Sabrina Carpenter)

December 16 – Ft. Lauderdale, FL @ BB&T Center (Shawn Mendes, Calvin Harris, Khalid, Marshmello, Bebe Rexha, Alessia Cara, Bazzi and Sabrina Carpenter)