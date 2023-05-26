Cardi B Remembers Takeoff’s ‘Beautiful Soul’ in Tribute Following Accused Shooter Indictment

As more steps are taken toward uncovering who was responsible for the shooting death of Migos member Takeoff at a Houston bowling alley last November, Cardi B continues to pay tribute to him. Reposting a photo of the rapper to her Instagram Story, she wrote: “Protect your brothers and your family. I know you see the tears I know you see them looking at the sky asking why… What a beautiful soul to take.”

On Thursday, May 25, a Texas grand jury indicted Patrick Clark, the man accused of shooting Takeoff, on murder charges. Clark was arrested and charged in December but was released on a $1 million bond in January. Video evidence captured at the scene showed that he was the only person physically positioned at an angle aligning with the location where Takeoff was struck. Quavo, who made up one-third of the group alongside Takeoff and Cardi B's husband Offset, was present at the time of the shooting but was unharmed in the incident.

Cardi B and Offset were together when they learned of Takeoff’s death. “Offset phone kept ringing, my phone kept ringing,” she shared during an appearance on the Jason Lee podcast in January. “Offset picked up the phone, and he’s just like, ‘No!’ He’s screaming and screaming, ‘No, no, no!’ And I’m like ‘What’s going on?’ And he was like, ‘Takeoff is dead…’ He’s just screaming and just throwing things, throwing up, running all over. I was just so scared, I was just crying so much.”

Offset opened up about the loss in a recent interview with Variety. “It’s hard for me to talk about shit right now. I’ve never talked about this stuff. Seriously. Talking about Take is hard, man. Talking about all this shit is hard,” he shared. “That’s why I don’t, to be honest. That shit hurts. Like, it’s gonna put me in a mood, and I don’t want to get in that mood. Some things I don’t never tell nobody. He’s not here. That shit feels fake, bro. I get through my day thinking it’s fake. And I don’t say nothing to nobody about it.”