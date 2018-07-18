Cardi B, Sammy Hagar, Gucci Mane, Toby Keith to Headline Arkansas’ New ‘MusicFest’

Fans of hair metal and Hot 100 rap are in for a strange treat this October when Lita Ford, Bret Michaels and Sammy Hagar open for “Bodak Yellow” rapper and current Rolling Stone cover star Cardi B. They just have to figure out how to get to El Dorado, Arkansas first.

From October 18th – 20th, an unlikely cross-pollination of musicians will descend upon the small, southern town for its annual MusicFest. The newly-established Murphy Arts District brings major acts to intimate venues at a significantly lower price point relative to arenas in major music markets. But its biggest selling point is the opportunity to experience such a bizarre mix of artists in one place.

Case in point: Night one kicks off with the futuristic funk of George Clinton & Parliament Funkadelic. Prince protege and legendary R&B drummer Sheila E. will open followed by Morris Day & the Time. After Saturday’s hair metal/hip-hop extravaganza, the fest ends with heartland country and hardcore trap (respectively) with Justin Moore, Toby Keith and Gucci Mane.

“Even though we’ve only been open for eight months, it is astounding to see the direct and indirect impact [Murphy Arts District] has had on this entire region,” said district president Austin Barrow in a statement. “Audiences are responding incredibly well to our diversity of programming – from country, hip hop, Christian and rock concerts to Shakespeare festivals, children’s touring shows, and even the Shanghai acrobats.”

Early bird tickets for the Amphitheater shows, on sale Friday July 20th through August 7th, are $40 for general admission and $60 for pit admission near the stage. (Regular pricing through October 18th will bump up to $50 for general admission, $70 for pit.) Admission to the late-night Cardi B and Gucci Mane shows are separate tickets. More ticket pricing information, including bundled ticket prices, is available on the Murphy Arts District website.

Musicfest 2018 Concert Schedule

Thursday, October 18th

6:45 p.m. – Sheila E (Murphy Amphitheater)

7:45 p.m. – Morris Day & the Time (Murphy Amphitheater)

9:00 p.m. – George Clinton & Parliament Funkadelic (Murphy Amphitheater)

Friday, October 19th

6:00 p.m. – Lita Ford (Murphy Amphitheater)

7:30 p.m. – Bret Michaels (Murphy Amphitheater)

9:00 p.m. – Samm y Hagar & the Circle (Murphy Amphitheater)

11:00 p.m. – Cardi B (Late Night Show in the Griffin Music Hall)

Saturday, October 20th