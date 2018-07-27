Rolling Stone

Cardi B Pulls Out of Bruno Mars Tour: ‘I’m Not Ready to Leave My Baby Behind’

“I think that I underestimated this whole mommy thing,” rapper says

Bruno Mars, Cardi B. Bruno Mars and Cardi B perform "Finesse" at the 60th annual Grammy Awards at Madison Square Garden, in New York60th Annual Grammy Awards - Show, New York, USA - 28 Jan 2018

Cardi B has pulled out of touring with Bruno Mars for the final leg of his 24K Magic tour this fall.

Cardi B announced on Thursday that she would not be hitting the road with Bruno Mars in the fall following the birth of her daughter Kulture.

“I thought that after giving birth to my daughter that 6 weeks would be enough time for me to recover mentally and physically,” she posted on Twitter. “I also thought that I’d be able to bring her with me on tour, but I think that I underestimated this whole mommy thing.

“Not only am I just not ready physically, I’m not ready to leave my baby behind since the doctors explained it’s not healthy for her to be on the road.”

Bruno Mars offered the rapper his support in her decision. “Most important thing is you and your family’s health,” he wrote. “I know the fans will understand. You are absolutely doing the right thing.”

Cardi was originally scheduled to join the final North American leg of Mars’ 24K Magic World tour, which kicks off on September 7th in Denver, Colorado at Pepsi Center.

