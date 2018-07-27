Cardi B Pulls Out of Bruno Mars Tour: ‘I’m Not Ready to Leave My Baby Behind’

Cardi B announced on Thursday that she would not be hitting the road with Bruno Mars in the fall following the birth of her daughter Kulture.

“I thought that after giving birth to my daughter that 6 weeks would be enough time for me to recover mentally and physically,” she posted on Twitter. “I also thought that I’d be able to bring her with me on tour, but I think that I underestimated this whole mommy thing.

“Not only am I just not ready physically, I’m not ready to leave my baby behind since the doctors explained it’s not healthy for her to be on the road.”

Sorry guys ,Thank you @BrunoMars for being so supportive and understanding .Your the best ❤️❤️❤️ pic.twitter.com/ds9HE61i9j — iamcardib (@iamcardib) July 27, 2018

Bruno Mars offered the rapper his support in her decision. “Most important thing is you and your family’s health,” he wrote. “I know the fans will understand. You are absolutely doing the right thing.”

Cardi was originally scheduled to join the final North American leg of Mars’ 24K Magic World tour, which kicks off on September 7th in Denver, Colorado at Pepsi Center.