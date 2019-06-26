Watch Cardi B Flex on Judge, Jury and Executioner in New ‘Press’ Video

Cardi B struts through a perp walk and leaves a trail of blood at a trial in the wild new video for “Press.”

The outlandish clip opens with a steamy menage-a-trois scene that soon turns violent as Cardi pulls on a cigarette as she takes out a handgun. From there, the rapper is thrown through the ringer of a trial, waltzing up to the courthouse, putting her feet up during an interrogation and eventually appearing before a full bench of grumpy judges and some crabby witnesses. After the lights go out in the courtroom and the witnesses wind up dead, Cardi is hauled off to prison where she promptly picks a fight with her nosy new cellmate.

The “Press” video arrives days after Cardi B performed the track at the BET Awards, also teaming with husband Offset for a rendition of their Father of 4 collaboration, “Clout.”

“Press” arrived at the end of May and followed Cardi’s collaboration with Bruno Mars, “Please Me,” and her 2018 one-off single, “Money.” Along with “Clout,” her other 2019 collaborations include “Twerk” with City Girls, “Wish Wish” with DJ Khaled and 21 Savage and “Rodeo” with Lil Nas X. She’s also set to appear on Ed Sheeran’s upcoming album, No. 6 Collaborations Project.

Amidst all the music, Cardi B is also embroiled in some legal trouble, having been indicted on 14 charges, including two felonies, for a strip club brawl that took place last August in New York. The rapper allegedly ordered an attack on two bartenders that ended in physical injury. She’s pleaded not guilty.