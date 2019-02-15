Cardi B, Post Malone Board DJ Khaled’s Days of Summer 2019 Cruise

Cardi B and Post Malone are among the artists hitting the high seas with DJ Khaled as part of the producer’s Days of Summer 2019 cruise.

Khaled will also DJ multiple sets aboard the vessel, which embarks from Miami to the Bahamas on June 28th and returns July 1st. Additional acts will be announced in the coming weeks. Days of Summer is DJ Khaled’s second foray into festivals-at-sea: In 2017, he hosted Summerfest, featuring Future and Lil Wayne.

“The cruise will offer fans to get up-close-and-personal with their favorite artists, and will offer a variety of parties and activities, including meet-n-greets, comedy shows, panels, and nightlife,” Days of Summer organizers promise.

Check out the Days of Summer 2019 site for more information and tickets; the festival is 18-and-over.

The Days of Summer 2019 gig comes in the midst of a European tour for Cardi B, who is booked to perform in Belgium on June 30th before heading to festivals like Denmark’s Roskilde, London’s Wireless and Ireland’s Longitude. The rapper, fresh off new single “Please Me” with Bruno Mars, will also hit the stage at U.S. fests like Phoenix’s Pot of Gold Music Festival on March 16th, Alabama’s Hangout in mid-May and Bonnaroo on June 16th.