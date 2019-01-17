Cardi B, Post Malone, Camila Cabello to Perform at Grammys

Cardi B, Post Malone and Camila Cabello are among the first slate of artists set to perform at the 61st Grammy Awards.

The initial lineup also includes Shawn Mendes, Janelle Monáe, Kacey Musgraves and Dan and Shay. Alicia Keys will host the show, which will air live on CBS February 10th at 8 p.m. ET.

Every artist tapped to perform at the Grammys so far is nominated for at least one trophy, while the current lineup boasts four of the eight Album of the Year nominees: Cardi B for Invasion of Privacy, Post Malone for Beerbongs and Bentleys, Musgraves for Golden Hour and Monáe for Dirty Computer.

Cardi B is up for five trophies in all, including Record of the Year for “I Like It,” while Post Malone notched four nominations and is also up for Record of the Year for “Rockstar.” Musgraves picked up four nominations as well, including nods for Best Country Solo Performance, Country Song and Country Album, while Monáe’s “Pynk” was also nominated for Best Music Video.

Meanwhile, Mendes, Cabello and Dan and Shay will all be making their Grammy performance debuts. Cabello is up for two awards this year, Best Pop Vocal Album and Best Pop Solo Performance, while Mendes is nominated for Song of the Year and Best Pop Vocal Album. Country newcomers Dan and Shay will compete for the Best Country Duo/Group Performance award.