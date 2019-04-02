Cardi B, Post Malone, Camila Cabello Receive iHeartRadio Titanium Award

Cardi B, Post Malone, Camila Cabello, Taylor Swift and Halsey are among the recipients of iHeartRadio’s Titanium Award, which is given to artists who have reached one billion total audience spins of their hit song on iHeartRadio stations. To date, the award for songs from 2018 has been presented to 32 artists.

Cardi B appears on three songs reaching the milestone so far, including “I Like It” featuring Bad Bunny and J. Balvin, in Bruno Mars’ “Finesse” remix and with Maroon 5 for “Girls Like You.” Post Malone’s “Better Now,” “Rockstar” and “Psycho” featuring 21 Savage are also named. Camila Cabello’s “Havana” featuring Young Thug and “Never Be the Same” both hit a billion and Halsey met the threshold with G-Eazy for “Him & I” as well as for her “Bad at Love.” Taylor Swift also hit the mark with “Delicate.”

Additional recipients of the Titanium Award include Bazzi (“Mine”), Bebe Rexha featuring Florida Georgia Line (“Meant to Be”), Demi Lovato (“Sorry Not Sorry”), Drake (“God’s Plan”), Dua Lipa (“New Rules”), Ed Sheeran (“Perfect”), Imagine Dragons (“Thunder”), Khalid featuring Normani (“Love Lies”), Lauv (“I Like Me Better”), Max featuring Gnash (“Lights Down Low”), NF (“Let You Down”), Pink (“What About Us”), Portugal. The Man (“Feel it Still”) and Zedd, Marin Morris and Grey (“The Middle”).

According to a statement, “The total audience spins calculation is based on certified Mediabase airplay and is multiplied by the number of persons listening to the radio at the time of those plays, delivering total audience impressions which is the broadcast equivalent of the number of streams from a streaming music service.” iHeartRadio will continue to bestow the awards throughout the year to artists who reach the billion mark threshold.