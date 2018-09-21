Watch Cardi B Flex With Pardison Fontaine in ‘Backin’ It Up’ Video

Cardi B joins old friend Pardison Fontaine in the flex-heavy video for their single “Backin’ It Up.” She credits Fontaine with helping form her voice as a rapper.

In the video, Fontaine enters a pizza parlor only to immediately steal another man’s girl. But he states his case to the girl as to why she should spend her time with him instead. Cardi B appears in all red — from hair to coat — calling herself “the queen of talkin’ shit.”

The Grammy-nominated rapper has credited Fontaine with helping form her voice as a rapper. She posted a lengthy Instagram caption about their long friendship with a video of the two from before she appeared on Love & Hip-Hop. “Pardi has helped me a lot with my growth and development as a recording artist,” she wrote. “I did the song and shot the video while I was 5 and a half months pregnant! I was cranky as fuck but I knew that it was going to be a Hit! Hit! Hit!”