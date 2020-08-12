 Cardi B Launches OnlyFans Account for Behind-the-Scenes Content - Rolling Stone
Cardi B Launches OnlyFans Account for Behind-the-Scenes ‘WAP’ Content

Fans can subscribe for $4.99/month

Cardi B performs at Summer Jam 2019 at MetLife Stadium on June 02, 2019 in East Rutherford, New Jersey.

On the heels of "WAP," her smash single with Megan Thee Stallion, Cardi B has launched an OnlyFans account with a $4.99 subscription fee.

Nicholas Hunt/Getty Images

On the heels of “WAP” — her smash single with Megan Thee Stallion that just surpassed 73 million views on YouTube — Cardi B has launched an OnlyFans account with a $4.99 subscription fee.

The rapper first posited the idea Sunday night on Twitter, referencing fellow artist Rubi Rose, who earned $100,000 on OnlyFans in two days simply by posting photos she had already shared on Instagram.

After some technical difficulties (see below), Cardi successfully launched her OnlyFans account on Tuesday night and made sure to lower the default $10 monthly subscription fee to a more affordable $4.99.

According to a press release, Cardi B will be using the platform to release “behind the scenes content, address ongoing rumors, share glimpses into her personal life, connect closer with her fans and much more.”

Created in September 2016, OnlyFans’ popularity as a monetized subscription platform has skyrocketed in the past year, largely due to its use in the sex worker community. (Beyoncé even made a sly reference to the platform in her remix of Megan Thee Stallion’s “Savage.”)

Over the past few months, however, OnlyFans has increasingly cracked down on sex workers’ accounts and discouraged NSFW content, despite adult-oriented content bringing in the most revenue.

