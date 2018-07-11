Rolling Stone

Send Us A Tip
Subscribe Subscribe Issue 1317:, July 2nd, 2018
Read Next World Cup: See England Fans Sing Oasis' 'Don't Look Back in Anger' After Loss Send Us A Tip Subscribe
Home Music Music News

Cardi B, Offset Welcome Daughter Kulture Kiari Cephus

Newborn is “Bodak Yellow” rapper’s first child, Migos member’s fourth

By
Brittany Spanos

Reporter

Brittany Spanos's Most Recent Stories

View All
NEW YORK, NY - FEBRUARY 11: Recording artists Cardi B and Offset of the group Migos are seen leaving Prabal Gurung fashion show during New York Fashion Week at Spring Studios on February 11, 2018 in New York City. (Photo by Gilbert Carrasquillo/GC Images)

Cardi B and Offset of the group Migos are seen leaving Prabal Gurung fashion show during New York Fashion Week at Spring Studios on February 11, 2018 in New York City.

Gilbert Carrasquillo/GC Images/Getty Images

Cardi B announced the birth of her first child with husband Offset. Kulture Kiari Cephus was born on Tuesday, July 10th.

The rapper, who recently hit Number One for the second time in a year with the song “I Like It,” announced the birth of her daughter on Instagram with a a colorful photo of herself naked and pregnant, surrounded by flowers. Kulture, presumably named after a pair of albums titled Culture released by her husband’s group Migos, is Cardi B’s first daughter and Offset’s fourth child. Kulture’s middle name is her father’s legal first name, Kiari.

The couple recently announced that they had secretly married last fall. They appear on the current Rolling Stone cover together, and in the accompanying story, Cardi B detailed her hopes for her daughter. She noted that she wants Kulture Kiari to be bilingual, to take boxing lessons and to know everything about her parents. “I’m going to tell her everything. Everything,” she said.

Kulture Kiari Cephus 07/10/18🎀🌸 @offsetyrn

A post shared by Cardi B Official IG (@iamcardib) on

In This Article: Cardi B, Hip Hop

Show Comments

Newswire

Powered by
Close comments

Add a comment

Rolling Stone
Subscribe Now Issue 1317:, July 2nd, 2018
PMC

© 2018 Penske Media Corporation

ad