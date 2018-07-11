Cardi B, Offset Welcome Daughter Kulture Kiari Cephus

Cardi B announced the birth of her first child with husband Offset. Kulture Kiari Cephus was born on Tuesday, July 10th.

The rapper, who recently hit Number One for the second time in a year with the song “I Like It,” announced the birth of her daughter on Instagram with a a colorful photo of herself naked and pregnant, surrounded by flowers. Kulture, presumably named after a pair of albums titled Culture released by her husband’s group Migos, is Cardi B’s first daughter and Offset’s fourth child. Kulture’s middle name is her father’s legal first name, Kiari.

The couple recently announced that they had secretly married last fall. They appear on the current Rolling Stone cover together, and in the accompanying story, Cardi B detailed her hopes for her daughter. She noted that she wants Kulture Kiari to be bilingual, to take boxing lessons and to know everything about her parents. “I’m going to tell her everything. Everything,” she said.