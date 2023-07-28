Cardi B and Offset Spin Relationship Drama Into New Video ‘Jealousy’

Offset and Cardi B are here to put the rumors to rest. The duo’s new music “Jealousy” rolled out on Friday, appearing to spin-off Offset’s since-deleted social media post last month in which he claimed Cardi cheated on him (she posted a clip in response). The collab samples Three 6 Mafia track “Jealous Ass Bitches.”

“I’m sellin’ prescription cocaine/She fuck with my pimpin’, my cane/I’m Michael, I’m not no Jermaine/Jealousy, that shit gon’ eat your heart out,” Offset raps in his heavy-hitting verse.

For her part, Cardi B delivers. “Girl, nobody listen to you ‘less you talking ’bout me (Woo)/ It’s always a bird tryna tweet shit (Yeah)/ You offended when I be on defense (Fuck you),” she raps, closing out with, “A bitch say my name, the she number one trendin’/I did you a service.”

The song arrives alongside a music video featuring a guest appearance from Taraji P. Henson, who portrays the women in Cardi B’s friend group tasked with convincing her to breakup with her man. “That’s the thing about it, they don’t ever have to have receipts because since he did it before — if it happened or it didn’t — people are gonna believe it,” a pissed off Cardi tells her over the phone, heated over some rumors that Offset cheated on her. “Even though it’s the past, you shouldn’t have never done it in the first place. That’s why we’re always in this motherfucking predicament.”

The couple teased the new track on Wednesday on Instagram, captioning the image of the song’s artwork with, “Let’s talk about some music! Jealousy out this Friday!”

Offset began promoting the single earlier this week with a video in which the rapper parodied James Brown’s irreverent 1988 CNN interview. Assisted by Jamie Lee Curtis standing in for reporter Sonya Friedman, the Oscar-winning actress poses, “Your fans are saying that there’s a lot of drama between you and your beautiful wife, Cardi B?”

The new track is the sixth time the husband and wife duo collaborated on the same song, aside from their work with Migos. Offset first appeared on "Lick" for Cardi's Gangsta Bitch Music Vol. 2 album in 2017. Their 2019 song "Clout" was featured on the Migos rapper's solo LP Father of 4 — following their guest verses on Lil Yachty's "Who Want the Smoke?" — and gained them a Grammy nomination for best rap performance.

That year, Cardi’s debut album Invasion of Privacy earned her the Grammy for Best Rap Album, making her the first solo woman to win it. Since then, she’s had a prolific string of heavy-hitting features with both hitmakers and newcomers including “Despachá RMX” with Rosalía, “Tomorrow 2” with Glorilla, and Kay Flock’s “Shake It” alongside Dougie B and Bory300.