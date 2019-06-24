Watch Cardi B, Offset Flaunt Power Couple Status for BET Awards Performance

Cardi B and husband Offset performed a medley of their two recent singles at the BET Awards. Cardi B took home the award for Best Female Hip-Hop Artist during the ceremony.

Before either artist could be seen, the clicking of paparazzi cameras played before the chorus of Cardi B’s single “Press.” After the chorus, Offset and his crew of male dancers took the stage for his solo single “Clout,” with the Migos member performing the choreography with his crew. His wife joined for her guest verse on the song, giving Offset a lap dance and then dancing on the floor. With the sound of gun shots, the song pivoted to “Press” again with a bevy of female dancers joining the Grammy winner onstage. It ended with the dancers holding her in the air as sparks flew from the back of the stage.

On Friday, Cardi B was indicted on 14 charges, including two felony counts, for a strip club brawl that happened last August. Her arraignment will happen on Tuesday afternoon.