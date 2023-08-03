×
Cardi B Will Not Face Charges Following Microphone-Throwing Incident

Rapper's attorneys thanked Las Vegas police for their "diligent and prompt response"
TOPSHOT - US rapper Cardi B poses ahead of the show by Fendi for the Women's Haute-Couture Fall/Winter 2023/2024 Fashion Week in Paris on July 6, 2023. (Photo by Alain JOCARD / AFP) (Photo by ALAIN JOCARD/AFP via Getty Images)
US rapper Cardi B poses ahead of the show by Fendi for the Women's Haute-Couture Fall/Winter 2023/2024 Fashion Week in Paris on July 6, 2023. ALAIN JOCARD/AFP/Getty Images

Cardi B will not face any criminal charges after throwing a microphone at a fan over the weekend. On Thursday, the Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department confirmed that the rap star’s criminal investigation had been dropped.

“After a thorough review of this case and with the consultation from the Clark County District Attorney’s Office, this case has been closed as having insufficient evidence,” the police statement read. “No charges will be filed in relation to this case.”

Cardi’s attorneys — Drew Findling, David Chesnoff, and Richard Schonfeld — also confirmed the news in a statement to Rolling Stone.

“On behalf of Cardi, we appreciate the Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Dept’s diligent and prompt resolution of this matter,” they said.

Cardi B was performing at Drai’s Beach Club in Las Vegas over the weekend when an audience member threw a drink at the rapper on stage. A clip of the incident, which has since gone viral online, shows Cardi B getting splashed with the liquid while performing “Bodak Yellow.” Visibly shaken by the moment, Cardi B reacted by throwing her microphone at the concertgoers in the audience.

The update regarding the criminal proceeding comes days after the concertgoer filed a police report. “On July 30, 2023, an individual came into an LVMPD police station to report a battery,” the Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department (LVMPD) told Rolling Stone at the time. While police did not mention Cardi B by name in their statement, the address on the incident report matched the location where she was performing on Saturday. “During a concert, she was struck by an item that was thrown from the stage.”

This story was updated on Aug. 3 at 6:28 p.m. ET to include a statement from Las Vegas police.

