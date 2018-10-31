Watch Elders Learn About Cardi B, Nicki Minaj Feud on ‘Kimmel’

Jimmy Kimmel had older patrons at a local farmers market weigh in on Cardi B and Nicki Minaj’s recently reignited feud. At the beginning of the segment, the late-night host briefly recapped the most recent installment of the rappers’ long-running, beef. He played one of the 11 videos Cardi B posted on her Instagram in response to a series of tweets and Queen Radio segment where Minaj brought up her lingering issues with the “Money” performer. In the video played on Jimmy Kimmel Live! Cardi B shows a call log that shows her trying to reach out to Minaj about a line on “Motorsport.”

At the farmers market, none of the older patrons knew what the correspondent was talking about. “We didn’t have rappers when I was young,” one man noted. They even listened to Minaj’s “Motorsport” verse, with only one of the shoppers enjoying it. That same man showed off his headstand skills as well. “Listen people: that feud is a waste of energy,” one woman added. “Life is meant to be enjoyed. I think they say in America: Get a life.”

Both Minaj and Cardi B have called a truce on social media. Prior to this round of public fighting, the pair had gotten into a physical altercation at New York Fashion Week, when Cardi B threw a shoe at Minaj.